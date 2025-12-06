BC Men’s Soccer Team Captain Bruno Cascante Earns First Team Honors at NWAC

The 2025 Northwest Athletic Conference Championship recognized BC Bulldog Men’s Soccer when Team Captain Bruno Cascante was named as NWAC All-Star North Region First Team Defender.

Coach John Buttle is exceedingly proud of the defensive player. Cascante’s leadership, passion and hard work are some of the qualities that Buttle believes makes Cascante a valuable teammate. He stated, “Bruno is the complete student athlete. He’s able to galvanize the guys by giving speeches prior to kickoff, and the things he says are always eloquent. Overall, his leadership is uncanny.”

Before joining the team at Bellevue College, Cascante had originally been playing soccer for La Roca, a premiere soccer club in Utah. There, he trained under a coach that challenged him to perform at the best of his abilities, teaching him to “rise to the pressure and not crumble underneath it,” said Cascante.

Later on, Cascante moved to Washington State and began playing for Federal Way High School. As the team captain, he brought Federal Way to the state championship for the first time in about five years. Post graduation, Cascante took a gap year and played for the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club. Each of these teams were strong contributors to Cascante’s journey towards playing at Bellevue College.

Recruited by Coach Buttle, Cascante mentioned that his coach’s promise of a positive team environment was the greatest factor in taking the offer to play for Bellevue. Not only was the soccer program an appealing aspect, but the college’s academics also swayed his choice.

Coach Buttle explained that his style of coaching involves being open and honest with players. He strives to constructively critique in a way that lets players grow from their mistakes. Regarding that, Buttle’s goal is to inspire and captivate his players in hopes that they enjoy their time playing at Bellevue.

Cascante adopted a competitive mindset while playing at Bellevue College. During matches, the defensive player makes an effort to keep the ball under Bellevue’s control. His outlook is not to just score more goals than the opposing team but also to outplay them skillfully.

When asked about motivation throughout the season, Cascante expressed his inspiration and gratitude towards his family. He said, “My family has sacrificed a ton of time and resources; not just financially but also making sure that I’m mentally able to perform at a high level. That definitely drives me to put more work in and make sure that those sacrifices pay off.”

Once he graduates from Bellevue College, Cascante is optimistic about playing soccer at the highest level. The athlete is currently in the recruiting process, looking to transfer to a D1 or D2 university. Wanting to earn his credentials in professional soccer first, Cascante is interested in coaching professionally later down the line.

Bruno Cascante has had an exceptional 2025 season. Earning First Team Honors at NWAC is an accomplishment that has made his coaches and teammates exceedingly proud. He has proved himself to be a dedicated player and holds a promising future ahead of him.