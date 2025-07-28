New Rock and Roll Rink Opening in Issaquah

There is a new roller rink opening in Issaquah this summer! The schedule will be as follows:

Every Saturday, July 26 through Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday Evening on Aug. 2: Family Skate from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Adults Only from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sundays, July 20 and 27, August 3 and 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

The rink will also be open to rent for birthday parties, field trips, schools, company gatherings and more!

The events will be held at Pickering Barn, 1730 10th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA 98027. There is ample parking in both the lots and the surrounding parking garages.

You can purchase the tickets online; there’s no cash at the door. Tickets are $20, and first-timers will have to sign a waiver before they can skate. All skill levels are welcome!

Rental skates are $7. They offer both quads and inlines, with a slightly smaller selection of inlines. Select the type of skate and size when you buy your ticket. Bringing your own skates is allowed and encouraged; just be sure they are clean and won’t leave permanent marks on the concrete floor.

Protective gear is not required, but encouraged. They will offer a limited number of pads to borrow at the rink, and there are some local shops that offer pads as well, such as ShopTask for inlines, Get Your Bearings for quads and Superior Seconds for a variety of second-hand gear and skates.

Interested in volunteering? Follow the link for the interest form and sign-up info.

Questions? Visit the FAQ page or contact the organization via skate@rockandrollrink.org or call 425-200-5867.