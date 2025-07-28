Zelensky’s “Suit” And The $160M Polymarket Controversy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is known for not wearing suits during important events to show solidarity with his war-torn country.

To highlight this, popular cryptocurrency betting website Polymarket posed the question: Will President Zelensky wear a suit before July 2025?

Sites similar to Polymarket allow users to bet money on almost anything. Economics, presidential elections, the next pope and just about anything you can think of. Polymarket even predicts a 2% chance that Jesus Christ will return in 2025. Because they use peer-to-peer trades, they are not regulated as betting groups, but as “derivatives platforms.” This allows Polymarket to bypass the sports gambling bans in the 11 states where sports betting is illegal. Anything is fair game for these websites.

At the NATO conference on June 24, 2025, the president was seen sporting this outfit. The question on everyone’s mind was whether this qualifies as a suit. What defines a suit? Polymarket did not clearly define what a suit was, and this is where their problems began. The “yes” voters argued his outfit was a suit, while the “no” voters disagreed. By July 7, the stakes were high, and the controversy attracted $160M worth of cryptocurrency.

The conflict was settled by voting with special tokens, which outraged many. The more tokens a token holder has, the more votes they get, and the only way to acquire tokens is by buying them. In short, the rich owned the vote. The token-holders voted that Zelensky’s outfit on June 24th was not a suit. Some Polymarket users are calling it fraud or manipulation, saying the outcome was rigged, and demanding recompense.

Suit or no suit, the whole controversy has shed light on the dealings of these cryptocurrency betting sites, and questions have arisen for users. Was this resolution fair? Can the token voting method handle future controversial decisions fairly? What are the consequences when millions of dollars ride on silly questions?