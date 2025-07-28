Keep It Rolling With Terry Hayes: A Look Into NWAC’s Pitcher of The Year

Wrapping up the season with another bang for the BC Baseball Team. Now playing for NCAA Division I Ole Miss, Terry Hayes Jr. has yet again impressed the BC community with another title: Baden Player of the Year.

Hayes was previously awarded the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC)’s Pitcher of the Year for the season as well.

The Baden Player of the Year originates from Baden Sports, which has been in partnership with NWAC, providing the official balls of the conference throughout the years. “Our shared commitment to athlete development makes this partnership a natural fit,” stated the CEO of Baden Sports, Jake Licht.

The title is awarded to eight players from the conference year, voted by the coaches of the conference, who would also receive their award during the 2025 NWAC Hall of Fame Banquet & Ceremony. An honorable mention was given to the BC Men’s Tennis Player, Tim Tao, who led BC to its seventh consecutive NWAC title.

Prior to graduating from BC, Hayes, along with Coach Olson, agreed to participate in an interview, highlighting his experience playing for the BC Baseball Team and his last NWAC conference.

Listen in here: The Watchdog Video Interview with Terry Hayes and Coach Olson.