Local Road Closures to Know About

In Washington, there are often many road closures during the summer. Not only does this impede many summer plans that Bellevue College students may have planned, but it also hurts the ability of many students to visit the college for their summer classes.

One of the biggest incidents was the closure of all northbound I-5 lanes from I-90 to NE 45th Street. While this mainly affected northbound traffic, it did have an effect southbound traffic as well. According to a video from King 5 Seattle, the reason for this road closure is to start repairing the 63-year-old Canal Bridge.

While many complained about this road closure, others are happy about the repair plans. After this repair, the road will experience fewer emergency closures, which will make the future of the road more steady and successful.

Now, according to Komo News, instead of a full closure, the northbound I-5 lanes have been reduced to two lanes with a speed limit of 50 miles per hour. It is a change that many will have to get used to, but it is an investment for the future.

There will also be another closure on 106th Avenue NE between NE 4th and NE 2nd Streets, from 7 a.m. on July 28 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. According to the City of Bellevue, this is to perform some rooftop work and to dismantle a crane.

Be sure to plan around these road closures as needed, and stay safe!