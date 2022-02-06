BC Poetry Profile: AriAnna Carr

Bellevue College student and English major AriAnna Carr shares some of her work below. Her poem “An Ode to My Self-conscious Chair” is followed by a brief interview about her poetry and future aspirations.

“An Ode to My Self-conscious Chair”

The buzzing of the computer permeating, perusing; I finally found you. You’ve arrived wrapped in cardboard, tearing my nail as I brought you to the second floorboard. You entered my living room with such intention. Through infiltration, you’ve become my never stirring chairman. I know you compare yourself to other seats. Those that swirl, swing, swivel, slide and creak. There are those of your kind that stand motionless until they are wrecked or removed. Open and Inclusive sit, waiting. Divisive. My dearest you are my common throne. Don’t condone you likening yourself to those backbreakers. Forget those spinning basins. My only fan giving a constant standing but silent ovation.

Q: Why do you like writing poetry? Why is poetry important?

A: I like writing poetry because of its limitations of space and time. Poetry doesn’t allow me to drone on for 50 pages. Every word counts, which heightens the emotional exploration. My favorite aspect of the writing process is editing. Watching the poem change from the bones of an idea to a completed work feels extremely significant. Words — art is important for keeping alive an emotional intelligence and empathy.

Q: What is this poem about and why is it your best piece of work?

A: This poem is an ode to my very emotionally sensitive chair. Apathetic objects (sadly enough) have been my company through this pandemic. I wished to acknowledge that through this poem. While also exploring the feelings my chair may have about being personified. With such a sudden awakening of self-awareness, I can only assume one would wish for some assurance! With full transparency, this is only the second full poem I’ve intentionally written but I love it. Humor is what makes me want to keep writing and I felt excitedly silly while composing this. I’ve found poetry to charge my sense of excitement when approaching my other work.

Q: Do you have plans of pursuing poetry as a career or hobby?

A: The short answer is yes, I would love to pursue poetry as a facet of my writing career. I am an English major focusing on creative writing, [so] there are many poetry classes in my future. I feel extremely taken with the whole poetry-writing process. For my own personal writing, I will certainly continue to muse over poetry while also incorporating it into my other works.

