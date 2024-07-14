BC Wellness Center Hosting Summer Outings

Despite the recent heat wave, you can always count on the Bellevue College Wellness Center to put on outdoor activities to help interested students stay active not only in the summer, but all year round!

The action starts on July 25, when up to 20 students can attend an introduction to indoor rock climbing. Edgeworks Climbing has been around since 2004 in its current form and has three locations in the greater Seattle area. This particular event will be taking place at the Bellevue location and will cover all of the basics of climbing, allowing students to get their footing before getting the opportunity to put what they’ve learned to the test.

On the afternoon of Aug. 1, the Wellness Center is hosting an event on mindfulness to take place on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie Trail. They will be teaching and practicing certain mindfulness techniques to add something to a simple walk in the woods.

Just a week later, on Aug. 8, they are meeting through the Northwest Outdoor Center for kayak lessons. This will be accompanied by the opportunity to witness the Seattle skyline from the vantage point of Lake Union.

In case you happen to be busy those days or otherwise unable to attend, the Wellness Center has recommended plenty of resources for students who wish to stay active on their own terms:

The Washington Trails Association has numerous resources for people who want to get into hiking, and Washington is not without plenty of great sights to see, particularly in and around the Cascade Mountain range.

The Wellness Center came through again, providing a “30 within 30” list of 30 activities within 30 minutes of Bellevue College. For those who perhaps want to narrow their hiking search to more local areas or people who are looking for swimming spots in the area, this list will certainly be convenient.

The official King County website has a nice section of trails across the county, promising upward of 390 miles of scenery between just the Leafline and Backcountry Trails.

Washington Bikes has a set of maps they have for the state, featuring dozens of guides based on where in the state you plan on exercising. The caveat here is that the lists were last updated in 2021, but I would assume most are still usable today.

Finally, room G250D will be utilizing office hours every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., offering assistance for planning your trips and gear for whatever it is you want to do!