Bellevue College Students Welcome to Participate in Math Competition

The American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Student Math League (SML) is a competition and a wonderful opportunity for math-inclined students. Collegiate individuals compete first as individuals, then they compete as members “of a team representing their school,” according to the SML. Although any number of students can participate in the first test, only the top-scoring five individuals will be picked to make up the school’s official team for round two.

The competition is separated into two rounds: the first round during Fall Quarter and the second during Winter. The AMATYC SML will be hosting the first round of the competition on Nov. 3. There will be two times for students to compete: one will take place at 2:30 p.m. in N201, and another will commence at 3 p.m. in B104. “Students individually take a one hour 20 question multiple choice exam which contains some nonstandard challenging questions. Students get to test their problem-solving skills and see how they compare to others from around the nation,” according to the SML.

Find more information about the first round here.

For the winning student, the individual with the highest total score nationwide when considering the tests in rounds one and two, they will receive a grand prize of a $3,000 scholarship that will be used toward their accredited four-year institution. However, there are also benefits towards runner-ups. The top 10 individuals will “receive appropriate prizes of a mathematical nature, as will the five highest ranking members of the first-place team,” shared the AMATYC SML coordinator for Bellevue College, Professor Alicia DeHart. The top five ranking teams, “as well as the team and individual champions from each of AMATYC’s eight regions, will receive plaques at the following year’s AMATYC annual conference,” DeHart continued. Five of the highest-ranking students from each school will receive certificates of merit. DeHart noted that all “prizes, plaques, and certificates are sponsored by the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges.”

For prospective students, DeHart gave advice regarding the tests: “The level of questions asked are from precalculus mathematics. Questions are from a standard syllabus in College Algebra and Trigonometry and may involve precalculus algebra, trigonometry, synthetic and analytic geometry, and probability; questions that are completely self-contained may be included as well. Students who have successfully completed courses covering these topics are encouraged to participate.”

For questions given at past competitions, see here.

DeHart disclosed that, “Bellevue College consistently ranks in the top 5 within the Northwest region, and many times first-place in the region. Last year, 2021-22, Bellevue College ranked 4th in the nation out of 48 schools that participated. Last year we also had two students rank 5th and 6th place in the nation!”

Direct any questions to either alicia.dehart@bellevuecollege.edu or sml@amatyc.org.