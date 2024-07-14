Bellevue College Adopts Policy Addressing Free Speech on Campus

In light of the recent encampment protest in the Quad at the University of Washington, Bellevue College has adopted policy 6120 regarding the use of college facilities for expressive activity.

The official document, approved Tuesday, June 11, outlined the new safety regulations for the upcoming fiscal year.

The policy begins by clearly outlining several definitions, shortened here:

College Facilities: All buildings, grounds and spaces that are controlled by Bellevue College.

College Groups: Current students, employees and their sponsored guests.

Expressive Activity: Free speech and assembly.

Limited Public Forum: Designated areas for non-college groups to engage in expressive activities. By default, these exclude college buildings and athletic fields, though they can be rented out.

Noncollege groups: Individuals not affiliated with BC.

Public Use Areas: Specific locations on campus that BC designates for non-college groups to conduct expressive activities.

The document then states that college facilities are intended for educational use and related activities. These spaces are designated as limited public forums for college groups, subject to regulations.

However, non-college groups are also permitted to use limited public forums from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., so long as these conditions are met:

Sound amplification must not disrupt normal activities.

Events should not materially disrupt college functions or pose safety hazards.

No overnight camping or commercial activities are allowed.

Notice to the campus public safety office no later than 24 hours in advance.

Details required include contact information, event specifics and estimated attendance.

Regarding posting materials around campus, college groups are allowed to post information on bulletin boards, kiosks and designated display areas throughout campus. They are also permitted to distribute materials in open areas. As for non-college groups, they will be restricted to distributing materials only at designated sites and events.

Violators of campus rules who jeopardize student safety or disrupt educational activities may be asked to leave. Trespassers can request a review from the vice president of administrative services after 10 days have passed to appeal the violation.