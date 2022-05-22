Upcoming Workshop: How to Research Colleges

Are you a Running Start or transfer student currently searching for a four-year college? Attend the Academic Advising Department’s How to Research Colleges workshop this Wednesday. The workshop is being held virtually on May 25, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The college research process begins with finding a school that fits your wants and needs, which can be a tedious task. Through this workshop, Bellevue College’s university transfer center specialist and outreach librarian will help you research colleges effectively.

University Transfer Specialist, Cesar Rangel, will be working with Outreach Librarian Elena Maans-Lorincz, to cover all there is to know about BC’s University Transfer Center. Rangel will be reviewing the Center’s website, available resources and services, and a transfer student’s quarterly steps. Maans-Lorincz plans to discuss the process of researching colleges. She stated that “As a librarian, I know how to find information, and I know how frustrating it can be sometimes to find the information you need. My goal will be to help show students some tips when looking at colleges and programs to find what you need.” All BC students are welcome to attend this event. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to fine-tune your college decisions. Register here to ensure you find a school that’s right for you.