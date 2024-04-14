Bellevue College Announces Bachelor’s Degree in Radiation Therapy

Bellevue College has announced the impending addition of its 15th bachelor’s degree. The first cohort for the new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Radiation Therapy will begin in Fall 2025. Applications will open at the end of 2024.

BC has offered an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Radiation Therapy for nearly 40 years, maintaining the only radiation therapy technology program in Washington state. It remains one of two institutions in the Pacific Northwest that provides this specialized training.

Radiation therapy utilizes ionizing radiation in the treatment and cure of cancer, playing an essential role in the fight against the disease.

In this fulfilling profession, the ability to take on multiple tasks and think critically are valued. Interpersonal communication skills are also important; throughout the treatment process, radiation therapists often provide patient care and support.

Radiation therapists are frequently hired upon graduation at the clinics where they train. The demand for radiation therapists is high; BC continues to be proactive in meeting this growing need by responding to the call for increasingly advanced training.

In December 2024, applications for the BAS in Radiation Therapy will start being accepted. More information can be found on BC’s Radiation Therapy program on the Bellevue College website.