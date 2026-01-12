Bellevue College Celebrates 60 Years

On January 3, 1966, Bellevue Community College was established with fewer than 500 students enrolled, only hosting a few evening classes out of Newport High School. By the 1970s, the campus had expanded rapidly, and a vibrant culture was cultivated. The first school newspaper, “The Jibsheet,” began its publication, the KBCS radio station was established, as well as a Minority Affairs Program, the Black Student Union, women’s athletics and a women’s center.

In the 1990s, Bellevue Community College continued to grow. BCC launched its first Running Start program, where local high school students were able to take college classes in order to get ahead of their education, which caused an influx of students to enroll.

In 2009, Bellevue Community College began offering Bachelor’s degrees and was renamed to Bellevue College.

Now, in 2026, Bellevue College has over 20,000 students enrolled and is one of the largest open-access campuses in Washington State. Bellevue College now offers a multitude of bachelor’s programs, baccalaureate certificates, technical programs and associate’s degrees. Bellevue College has gone from hosting a few classes in a borrowed space to having over 95 acres to call home.

To celebrate the College’s impressive achievements over the last 60 years, Bellevue College will be hosting a handful of 60th anniversary events over the next year.

The 2026 Winter Quarter will include the following events:

On Thursday, January 15, the school will be celebrating The 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. The birthday party will be held in the C-building cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The invite is for all students, staff, faculty and alumni. There will be free cake!

On Friday, February 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. there will be an Annual Breakfast with the President in the U-building Ballroom.

On Monday, March 30, there will be a Golf Scramble and Athletics Fundraiser held at the Glendale Country Club. Beginning at 12 p.m., participants will enjoy a day of golf, raffle opportunities and a banquet all to support Bellevue College athletics programs.

Be on the lookout for more Watchdog updates about BC’s 60th anniversary events.