Bellevue College Hosting 2022 Lavender Graduation Ceremony

Bellevue College is hosting a Lavender Graduation ceremony to recognize the value that the LGBTQ+ community brings to the institution. The Lavender Graduation ceremony will formally recognize the achievements and contributions of Bellevue College’s LGBTQ+ students who are graduating or transferring to a four-year university.

The ceremony will be live-streamed and held in BC’s H-Building on Friday, June 10. The event will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. and will include a party and campus Pride March.

Registration is required for both attendees and graduating or transferring students who would like to be recognized at the ceremony. Students who would like to be recognized must register by 9 a.m. on Monday, June 6. Ceremony attendees must register by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

You can use this link to register for the Lavender Graduation ceremony. If you have any questions or comments, you can email Marlowe Zoller at leighmarlowe.zoller@bellevuecollege.edu or Sapan Parekh at sapan.parekh@bellevuecollege.edu.