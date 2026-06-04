Bellevue College Hosts Vigil for Juniper Blessing

Bellevue College’s 2SLGBTQIA+ Task Force, Queer and Trans Resource Center, and Gender Based Violence Prevention held a vigil for trans lives and in memory of Juniper Blessing on May 27 at 6 p.m. in the Fountain Courtyard.

Juniper Blessing was a UW student who was murdered in the laundry room of her apartment building on May 10. She was 19 years old. Her family’s statements are posted on the Santa Fe Human’s Rights Alliance website.

The vigil was beautiful, with an anonymous student stating that “I was really happy to see that Bellevue College’s different resources come together and show students that they care about us. It was somber and inspiring at the same time somehow.”

In an email sent out to all students and staff, the organizations behind the event elaborated that they wanted “all of our transgender students to know that you matter. Your life matters. Your identity is real, valuable, and worthy of dignity, safety, and love. No act of violence will erase your humanity, and no political attack will change the fact that you belong here.”

Trans lives are human lives. Nobody deserves to lose their life in a senseless act of cruelty. Your life matters.

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