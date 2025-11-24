Socialist Katie Wilson, Our Newly Elected Mayor of Seattle

On Nov. 4, Katie Wilson unseated experienced Seattle mayor and politician Bruce Harrell by a 50.2% vote.

Seattle’s Mayor-elect Katie Wilson describes herself as a democratic socialist and progressive who is a strong critic of billionaires and “wealthy interests,” advocating for policies that tax the rich to fund social programs. Her past efforts on the Seattle Revenue Stabilization Workgroup and the Start Seattle Payroll Expense Tax on large corporations have proven as such. Her platform is built around countering the concentration of wealth and power she argues is damaging to working people and democracy itself.

Wilson’s campaign was seen as a red flag for the city’s billionaires. Many leapt into action, including the co-owners of the Seattle Mariners “crypto lord” Christopher Larson, T-Mobile founder John Stanton, along with real estate developers seeking to protect their corporate power from Wilson’s social housing and renter protection initiatives by funneling money into Bruce Harrell’s PAC (Political Action Committee).

Wilson spent $2.89 in PAC money per voter, while Harrell’s campaign spent $13.32 per voter. Although Katie Wilson’s campaign raised less money, the cost-effective management and smart campaigning allowed her to win, implying that she did not rely on corporate money to succeed.

With prices rising and many struggling to cover rent and living expenses, Katie Wilson is no exception. She explained to KUOW that her parents often help out, “They send me a check periodically to help with the child care expenses.” Wilson does not have a college degree, but after working odd jobs, she founded the Transit Riders Union, a nonprofit 501(c)(4) working to improve public transport in the greater Seattle area.

For Bellevue College, better public transportation management and cheaper housing could be the future. Katie Wilson seems to be determined to advocate for the working class and protect citizens. A “grounded in reality” democratic socialist could be the key to improving and maintaining Seattle and the surrounding community.