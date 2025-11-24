“Because Of Where You Are Now”— The Traveling Washington Supreme Court Visits Bellevue College

On Nov. 12 and 13, the Washington State Supreme Court visited Bellevue College as a part of their Traveling Court program. On Wednesday, they held several panel visits to classrooms followed by a private luncheon. On Thursday, oral arguments for two cases were held, open for the public to spectate.

This event was a moment for the books, as it was the first time in nine years since the Supreme Court visited Bellevue College. When asked about his feelings regarding the visit, President David May told The Watchdog that “We’re so thankful that they were on campus. It’s a chance to see them in action, because we rarely see that day-to-day.”

Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens, appointed to the court in 2008, served for the second time as the court’s chief justice. She gave welcoming remarks and addressed students, saying, “Because of where you are now—You’re not just a student.” She advised them to “actively reach out and visit the places you want to visit [referring to companies, institutions]. Do it while you’re in school. Make an appointment. For every job you’re aware of, there are fifteen more out there.”

Justice Steven C. Gonzalez, who was the Supreme Court’s first Chief Justice of color from 2011 to 2025, spoke about his educational background and the path that led him to becoming a justice. “It takes hard work, but it’s possible. I didn’t start with a family that had been in college, let alone law school, so I was the first. But there are lots of mentors who are willing to help. So find somebody who is willing to invest in you and, of course, invest in yourself.”

Justice Gonzalez further emphasized the importance of having a variety of perspectives in the court. “We do better when we are diverse. Heterogeneous groups are always better than homogeneous groups. We need your diverse experiences and genuine efforts to make us all better as decision makers. That’s been my experience on the court— That having a variety of views makes us make better decisions.”

Justice Mary I. Yu, the first Asian, Latina and LGBTQ+ member of this court, is retiring this December after a successful 25-year career as a judge. She stated, “Coming to Bellevue College means a lot to me because it reminds us that we work for the community and we have to be in the community. So, for me, it’s my last oral argument, and it means a lot to me that it ends in Bellevue College.”

Justice Yu’s career did not start with a plan to become a Washington State Supreme Court Justice, or even a judge. She explained it was “all accidental, it was all opportunity. I didn’t plan it out! I really want to encourage students not to think that you gotta have a plan right now and follow it. Sometimes life has surprises, and you just have to be good enough to let those happen. You know, the right place and right time. Be around the right people, and an opportunity might come up and have the courage to take it.”

Justice Salvador A. Mungia, the newest member of the court, sworn into office in January 2025, explained how courts are often obscured from public view. He explained, “I love getting to and meeting people. Telling them what the court does exactly and what it does not do, and some of the challenges in the court. I think it’s really important because a lot of people don’t know how courts work. It’s important to educate people through schools or civic meetings. And I love that, I love the energy, especially of colleges. Whenever I go on a campus, I get energized!”

When talking about the members of the court, Justice Mungia highlighted its diverse makeup. “Out of the State Supreme Courts that have nine justices, we are the only one in the country where the majority of the people are people of color, and we have five women and four men. It’s amazing. Don’t we want our courts looking like the communities we serve?”

Associate Chief Justice Charles W. Johnson, the longest serving justice in Washington State history, further emphasized the importance of properly representing the public in the judicial branch: “The law is important to each of us. You want to trust the decision makers, especially if it’s someone you can identify with. It’s new to recognize the valuable components of society.”

The Supreme Court Justices ended their visit on Thursday after hearing oral arguments for two cases. Case #1, 103252-8, In Re the Detention of: M.E. and R.S. (consolidated with 103312-5), discussed the importance of citizens receiving their government-provided legal assistance without breaching public defenders’ case loads. Case #2, 103824-1, State v. Hogan, assessed the dismissal of a jury through General Rule (GR 37), which aims to eliminate racial bias in jury selection.

The Traveling Court aims to educate the public about the often obscure system of the judicial branch. This visit was a valuable opportunity for Bellevue College students to learn about the legal system and connect with members of the Washington Supreme Court.