More Than an Athlete: Flau’jae Johnson Joins The Seattle Storm

On Monday, April 13, the Seattle Storm gained the dynamic and multi-talented force in Flau’jae Johnson, selected eighth overall in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Originally picked by the Golden State Valkyries, Johnson was traded to the Seattle Storm within an hour, making it clear that Johnson was part of a major draft-night deal. Seattle is lucky to have her play for our city while still representing the “Big 4”!

Johnson, a guard from Savannah, Georgia, arrives in Seattle with an already stacked résumé.

She played for the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers women’s basketball team from 2022 to 2026, where she stepped into a leadership role as captain for the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team following Angel Reese’s departure in 2024.

She helped lead LSU to a national title at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2023 and earned multiple honors, including SEC Freshman of the Year.

Johnson is also a two-time First Team All-SEC selection and earned Third Team All-American recognition in 2025 and 2026. She has also amassed over 2,000 career points, proof that her impact on the court is as real as the hype.

Flau’jae Johnson is an absolute star whose talents go beyond basketball. She lives with a “no limits” mindset, and it shows. She is the daughter of late rapper Jason “Camoflauge” Johnson, and carries her father’s legacy through her own music career. Signed to Roc Nation, Johnson has built a strong presence as an artist, earning millions of streams and collaborating with major names like Lil Wayne and, more recently, BossMan Dlow. It’s rare to see someone operate at this level, but for Johnson, it feels natural.

Off the court and outside of the studio, she’s also making a real impact through the More To 4 Foundation, a nonprofit she founded to support under-resourced youth and families. The foundation focuses on education, wellness and community support, offering resources like holiday assistance, rent relief and support for single mothers. The mission of this foundation is personal: “Raised by a single mother after the loss of her father, Flau’jae Johnson knows firsthand the challenges and resilience that shape under-resourced families.

From those humble beginnings, she has risen to become not only a celebrated artist and athlete but also a community leader determined to use her platform to give back.” Johnson understands firsthand the challenges many families face, and she uses her platform to give back to her community in meaningful ways.

It is clear that Flau’jae Johnson is more than just a standout athlete–she’s a leader, a creator, and a presence. The energy that she brings is what the Seattle Storm gains. She gave Seattle a glimpse of what’s to come, putting up 12 points in her preseason debut on April 25 against the Golden State Valkyries.

With the regular season tipping off May 8, there’s real excitement around what Johnson will bring to the court. If her track record says anything, it’s that she’s just getting started— and Seattle is about to feel the full effect.