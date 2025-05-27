Bellevue College: Immigration Enforcement Protocol

On April 30, BC President David May, Alicia Keating Polson,BC Executive Director of the President’s Office, Steve Miller, Immigration Attorney, Former BC Board Trustee, Fernando Moratalla, BC Director of Public Safety, and Warda Zaman, BC Director of Talent and Organizational Development, led a campus-wide Immigration Enforcement Town Hall. The event aimed to inform students, faculty, and staff about their responsibilities and rights in the event of an encounter with immigration enforcement officials.

Responding to Warrants on Campus

If you are presented with a warrant by an immigration officer:

Do not accept service of the document

Do not attempt to interpret or act on the warrant

Instead, politely inform the agent that you are not authorized to assist them and that they must contact the Public Safety Department.

Know the Difference: Administrative vs. Judicial Warrants

An important legal distinction was emphasized during the meeting:

“There’s another level of the law where once you are aware of a warrant, obstructing enforcement–knowingly–is considered worse than simply not knowing of the warrant. Be careful and gracious,” advised Steve Miller.

In most cases, enforcement agents will carry administrative warrants, which do not authorize entry into non-public spaces (like classrooms, offices, or residence halls that are in session). Only judicial warrants, which are signed by an officer of the federal court and supported by probable cause, grant this authority.

“Administrative warrants do not override your constitutional right to be secure in your premises,” Miller added.

Protecting Non-Public Spaces

In the meeting, faculty and staff were reminded of their responsibility to ensure that unauthorized individuals are not permitted into restricted areas. While most immigration agents respect this boundary if they do not have a judicial warrant, it’s important to remember that your role is not to argue or engage. Instead, your first step should be to notify Public Safety, which can be reached in B132, or at 425-466-9365 (Officer 24/7 mobile phone). Remember to remain calm, courteous, and focus on following protocol.

Know Your Rights & Resources:

Whether you are a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, undocumented, or international student, it is crucial to understand your rights under the law. The following resources are available:

On-Campus Resources:

Off-Campus Resources: