Bellevue College Men’s Basketball’s Upcoming Season and Games

As fall approaches its end, winter sports are readying themselves for a busy season. Bellevue College men’s basketball team is no exception, as they are entering the upcoming season with high hopes.
Last year, the team made it to the final game of the Sweet 16 at the 2025 NWAC Men’s Basketball Championship at Columbia Basin College, and, in 2023, Bellevue captured an NWAC championship.
With strong leadership and returning talent, the Bulldogs aim to build on recent success and push even further in pursuit of another championship run.
Currently, Marcus Fermon is running the team as head coach for the second year. Alongside him is Antonio Foster, who is entering his 10th season with the team as assistant coach.
In terms of the team roster, there are some familiar faces, including Isaiah White and Sawyer Cottrell, who both earned All-Region honors last season. New recruits are expected to make an immediate impact and add depth to an already competitive lineup.
The upcoming men’s basketball game schedule shows many home games with several opportunities for Bellevue College students to show up and cheer on the team.
Bellevue will play a full NWAC North Region slate, facing teams like Edmonds, Skagit Valley, Whatcom, Peninsula, Olympic, Shoreline and Everett. NWAC first and second rounds of playoffs are slated for March 4–6, with the Final Four on March 14–15. Both games will be played at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Games are on the following dates:
November
- Nov. 1 against Seattle Pacific University at Seattle Pacific University
- Nov. 14 against South Puget Sound at South Puget Sound CC
- Nov. 15 against Portland at South Puget Sound CC
- Nov. 21 against Warrior Classic – Columbia Basin at Walla Walla CC
- Nov. 22 against Warrior Classic – Walla Walla at Walla Walla CC
- Nov. 25 against South Puget Sound at BC Campus
December
- Dec. 2 against Highline at BC Campus
- Dec. 5 against Bulldog Classic – Walla Walla at BC Campus
- Dec. 6 against Bulldog Classic – Tacoma at BC Campus
- Dec. 11 against Linn Benton at Yakima Valley CC
- Dec. 12 against Grays Harbor at Yakima Valley CC
- Dec. 13 against Yakima Valley at Yakima Valley CC
- Dec. 17 against Pierce at Pierce College
- Dec. 30 against Lower Columbia at BC Campus
January
- Jan. 2 against Tacoma at Tacoma CC
- Jan. 3 against Wenatchee Valley at BC Campus
- Jan. 7 against Edmonds at BC Campus
- Jan. 10 against Everett at Everett CC
- Jan. 14 against Peninsula at BC Campus
- Jan. 17 against Shoreline at Shoreline CC
- Jan. 21 against Olympic at Olympic College
- Jan. 24 against Skagit Valley at BC Campus
- Jan. 28 against Whatcom at Whatcom College
February
- Feb. 4 against Edmonds at Edmonds College
- Feb. 7 against Everett at BC Campus
- Feb. 11 against Peninsula at Peninsula College
- Feb. 14 against Shoreline at BC Campus
- Feb. 18 against Olympic at BC Campus
- Feb. 21 against Skagit Valley at Skagit Valley College
- Feb. 25 against Whatcom at BC Campus
March
- Mar. 4–6 NWAC 1st & 2nd Round Playoffs at Columbia Basin College, Pasco
- Mar. 14–15 NWAC Final Four at Columbia Basin College, Pasco