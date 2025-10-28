Bellevue College Men’s Basketball’s Upcoming Season and Games

As fall approaches its end, winter sports are readying themselves for a busy season. Bellevue College men’s basketball team is no exception, as they are entering the upcoming season with high hopes.

Last year, the team made it to the final game of the Sweet 16 at the 2025 NWAC Men’s Basketball Championship at Columbia Basin College, and, in 2023, Bellevue captured an NWAC championship.

With strong leadership and returning talent, the Bulldogs aim to build on recent success and push even further in pursuit of another championship run.

Currently, Marcus Fermon is running the team as head coach for the second year. Alongside him is Antonio Foster, who is entering his 10th season with the team as assistant coach.

In terms of the team roster, there are some familiar faces, including Isaiah White and Sawyer Cottrell, who both earned All-Region honors last season. New recruits are expected to make an immediate impact and add depth to an already competitive lineup.

The upcoming men’s basketball game schedule shows many home games with several opportunities for Bellevue College students to show up and cheer on the team.

Bellevue will play a full NWAC North Region slate, facing teams like Edmonds, Skagit Valley, Whatcom, Peninsula, Olympic, Shoreline and Everett. NWAC first and second rounds of playoffs are slated for March 4–6, with the Final Four on March 14–15. Both games will be played at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

Games are on the following dates:

November

Nov. 1 against Seattle Pacific University at Seattle Pacific University

against Seattle Pacific University at Seattle Pacific University Nov. 14 against South Puget Sound at South Puget Sound CC

against South Puget Sound at South Puget Sound CC Nov. 15 against Portland at South Puget Sound CC

against Portland at South Puget Sound CC Nov. 21 against Warrior Classic – Columbia Basin at Walla Walla CC

against Warrior Classic – Columbia Basin at Walla Walla CC Nov. 22 against Warrior Classic – Walla Walla at Walla Walla CC

against Warrior Classic – Walla Walla at Walla Walla CC Nov. 25 against South Puget Sound at BC Campus

December

Dec. 2 against Highline at BC Campus

against Highline at BC Campus Dec. 5 against Bulldog Classic – Walla Walla at BC Campus

against Bulldog Classic – Walla Walla at BC Campus Dec. 6 against Bulldog Classic – Tacoma at BC Campus

against Bulldog Classic – Tacoma at BC Campus Dec. 11 against Linn Benton at Yakima Valley CC

against Linn Benton at Yakima Valley CC Dec. 12 against Grays Harbor at Yakima Valley CC

against Grays Harbor at Yakima Valley CC Dec. 13 against Yakima Valley at Yakima Valley CC

against Yakima Valley at Yakima Valley CC Dec. 17 against Pierce at Pierce College

against Pierce at Pierce College Dec. 30 against Lower Columbia at BC Campus

January

Jan. 2 against Tacoma at Tacoma CC

against Tacoma at Tacoma CC Jan. 3 against Wenatchee Valley at BC Campus

against Wenatchee Valley at BC Campus Jan. 7 against Edmonds at BC Campus

against Edmonds at BC Campus Jan. 10 against Everett at Everett CC

against Everett at Everett CC Jan. 14 against Peninsula at BC Campus

against Peninsula at BC Campus Jan. 17 against Shoreline at Shoreline CC

against Shoreline at Shoreline CC Jan. 21 against Olympic at Olympic College

against Olympic at Olympic College Jan. 24 against Skagit Valley at BC Campus

against Skagit Valley at BC Campus Jan. 28 against Whatcom at Whatcom College

February

Feb. 4 against Edmonds at Edmonds College

against Edmonds at Edmonds College Feb. 7 against Everett at BC Campus

against Everett at BC Campus Feb. 11 against Peninsula at Peninsula College

against Peninsula at Peninsula College Feb. 14 against Shoreline at BC Campus

against Shoreline at BC Campus Feb. 18 against Olympic at BC Campus

against Olympic at BC Campus Feb. 21 against Skagit Valley at Skagit Valley College

against Skagit Valley at Skagit Valley College Feb. 25 against Whatcom at BC Campus

March