Bellevue College to Lease North Campus Building

On June 14, 2022, Bellevue College (BC) President Gary Locke emailed all BC officials to share the latest update on the north campus building. For the next 10 years, Bellevue College’s north campus building will be leased out to the Bellevue Children’s Academy beginning in fall 2022.

Some Bellevue College programs that are currently in the north campus building will be moved to the main campus, and will continue to transition over the next two years.

What does this mean for Bellevue College?

According to President Locke, “Leasing out the building will provide Bellevue College with almost $1 million in additional net revenue years 2-10 of the lease.”

The Continuing Education (CE) program will continue hosting on-ground classes on the second floor of the north campus building, until spring 2024, and will eventually transition to the main campus.

The Occupational and Life Skills (OLS) program will start lectures on the main campus starting fall 2022, while the offices will remain in the N Building (N211.)

“At a time when budgets are tight, this 10-year lease will help us move forward in meeting the needs of our students and employees,” President Locke shared.

For questions regarding changes to the Continuing Education (CE) program visit the General Contact Information page.

If you have questions about the Occupational and Life Skills program, submit the Contact OLS form.