“Do Not Flush” Labeling Law Begins July 1

Numerous clogs have occurred across the country due to the improper disposal of non-flushable products. Although it can be easily understood that some wipes and other items can’t be flushed down the toilet, according to Cameron Sheppard from the Bellevue Reporter, “Nearly 60 percent of consumers indicated that they have disposed of something non-flushable in the toilet during the previous year in a 2021 survey conducted by Washington Association of Sewer & Water District (WASWD).”

Non-flushable products can create masses, similar to concrete, that have negative effects such as clogging pipes, producing sewable spills and contaminating the environment. Because of the amount of money that it requires to fix a clogging, the WASWD has put into place a labeling law that requires a “Do Not Flush” symbol on the packaging of certain products like baby wipes, cleaning wipes and other disposable wipes.

With the “Do Not Flush” labeling law, the WASWD hopes to reduce the number of wipes flushed down the toilet in order to take care of the environment, the infrastructure and lower the amount of money spent a year on clogged pipes from non-flushable products. The “Do Not Flush” labeling law took effect on July 1, 2022, and will continue to be active across Washington State.

Do Not Flush Symbol: