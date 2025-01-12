Biden’s Mixed Legacy Cemented in the Final Months of Presidency

As Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025 comes closer, President Biden’s presidency is coming to an end. As a result, there has been a lot of interest in Biden’s last actions. What sort of legacy will Biden leave behind?

As it turns out, the past few weeks have been solidifying Biden’s commitment to criminal justice reform. Biden granted clemency to 1500 Americans who “have shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer” (White House). Biden also pardoned 39 individuals who were convicted of nonviolent crimes. Through these pardons, Biden intends to bring families together and grant these individuals another chance.

However, there has also been some controversy in Biden’s last moments of his presidency. Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, of his gun and federal tax convictions. In doing so, Biden failed to keep his promise that he had made to the public, which was that he would not pardon Hunter Biden. Biden mentioned that he believes that his son was “treated differently” (CNN) because his political opponents used his son as a leverage to attack Biden’s image. However, the allegations that Hunter Biden was targeted due to his father were “rejected by two federal judges” (CNN).

Biden has also committed to signing the Social Security Fairness Act which, in effect, expands Social Security benefits. According to a transcript of Biden’s remarks at the signing of the act, “Look, by signing this bill we’re extending Social Security benefits for millions of teachers, nurses … That means an estimated average of $360 per month increase” (White House).

Within the past few weeks, we have started to see Biden’s legacy start to shape. He has begun to act on several promises that he made during his campaign in regards to Social Security. However, in Biden’s act of pardoning his son, he decided to choose his family over his image. With this in mind, we can see Biden’s last actions as he solidifies his legacy. How will history remember Biden’s era?