The Tech Bro Oligarchy: First Buddy Elon Musk

2024 was a hallmark year for technology. Artificial intelligence’s capabilities advanced exponentially, leaving people worldwide simultaneously panicking and buzzing with curiosity. As every application rolled out their seemingly obligatory AI assistant, complete with a sparkle icon, it became increasingly apparent that the technology sector is destined for unprecedented growth. Perhaps the most dominant vocation in our society, every child from preschool to senior year is encouraged to study science, math, and technology in hopes that they’ll be the next STEM supergenius to make it big.

The richest among us have always used their wealth to sway politicians to pass policies that benefit them and their industries. But our tech overlords produce platforms and products that we are beginning to rely on more and more each day. As their wealth and power rises, how will the political and social landscape be molded by their impact?

Kicking the oil barons and Rockefellers of yesteryear to the curb, the group of men Youtuber J.J. McCullough aptly dubbed “Tech Oligarchs” include David Sacks of Craft Ventures, Peter Thiel of PayPal, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and the infamous Elon Musk of Tesla, X, and more. But these “tech bros” do more than hoard obscene amounts of wealth and loudly express their politics; they leverage their capital to gain political power, an important distinction that McCullough mentions, which constitutes an oligarch.

This description seems especially relevant on the heels of the 2024 election, where Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s campaign and processes after is too large to be ignored. Cozying up to the president-elect in a neighboring Mar-a-Lago cottage, Musk has earned the nickname “first buddy” by several news outlets. Many have speculated on the nature of Trump and Musk’s so-called friendship. Records about campaign donations by Musk to Trump may leave one questioning if their relationship can even be called a friendship in the first place, or if it is instead a connection set up to mutually benefit each other’s PR among their respective fans, boosting their bank accounts in the process. Regardless, the advisor-type role (Viziership, if you will) Musk plays in Trump’s inner circle is worrying for many. Musk, not belonging to the Trump dynasty or any kind of government position, puts on bright display what all Americans know occurs behind closed doors: an uncomfortable closeness between corporations and politics.

Legalized corruption in the form of lobbying and bribing by the uber-rich towards politicians are an everyday occurrence. Trump, whose popularity won him two non-sequential presidential terms, and Musk, the current richest person on the planet, have successfully convinced their armies of fiercely loyal supporters that they are both outsider underdogs and that their friendship will benefit everyday Americans. This is a harbinger of our future political situation if we allow tech oligarchs to continue growing unprecedented amounts of capital and government influence.