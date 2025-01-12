Jimmy Carter Passes Away at the Age of 100

Photo Courtesy of The White House

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024. His body was laid to rest next to his wife in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on Jan. 9 2025. Current president Joe Biden has declared that day to be a national day of mourning, which entails closing all federal departments and agencies. While former president Carter’s body is waiting to be laid to rest, it is to be transported to Washington D.C for congressional and public viewing.

While Jimmy Carter was only a one term president and opinions of his efficacy vary, he is well known for his humble background as a peanut farmer, and subsequent post presidency humanitarian efforts. He is considered a paragon of what a president should be like by many due to his good nature and social contributions. After serving as president, he went on to establish the Carter Center, a humanitarian effort with the goal to “alleviate human suffering”. Notable accomplishments include eradicating the Guinea worm disease, fostering peace and democracy in Africa and the Middle East, and championing human rights around the globe.

Former president Carter’s passing comes at a time of great political strife, with the country deeply divided along lines of party membership. Newly elected, yet to be inaugurated President Trump had been a vocal critic of Jimmy Carter while he was alive, and even spoke of rolling back environmental protections put in place by Mr. Carter. Despite previous disagreements, Mr. Trump offered his condolences to the Carter family and attended Mr. Carter’s funeral.