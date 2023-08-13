Books, Movies and TV Shows for Fall Quarter: Autumn Media Recommendations

Literature, films and shows are a wonderful form of art for a multitude of reasons. From creative narratives to compelling characters, media can heighten the beautiful and detailed atmosphere of your own world when you watch it in the right season. From watching “The Grinch” in December to “Mamma Mia” in July, what we consume can alter how we see and appreciate our environment.

To help us in heightening the senses of our Bulldog noses, I have compiled a list of media that aligns well with autumn.

Movies

“Knives Out”

Death of a crime novelist. Family secrets. Gothic mansion.

You may be surprised to hear that there’s more to director Rian Johnson’s famous mystery movie than Chris Evans in a certain sweater. Johnson was awarded an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2020 due to this stacked-cast comedy. The film follows Detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates the dysfunctional Thrombey family due to the death of the patriarch, Harlan Thrombey. Needing to sift through the family tree to uncover the truth, Detective Blanc comes to understand just how mysterious Harlan’s death is and how the family tree is rooted in much more than blood and soil.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

“The Attic.” “The Cat’s Paw.” “The Red Spot.”

Though this film does showcase some darker graphics and themes, if you are looking for a fright one October night, it may be the perfect movie for you. Originally written as three short stories by author and journalist Alvin Schwartz, this film tells the tale of a group of unsuspecting teens who enter the now-abandoned Bellows family mansion. Many years ago, the daughter of the Bellows family escaped her torturous life by writing stories based on it. What happens when all these years later, the adventurous teens stumble upon her book? And what happens when the stories come to life?

TV Shows

“Only Murders in the Building”

A murder. A New York apartment complex. A crime podcast.

Creators John Hoffman and Steve Martin have received massive success on this hit Hulu comedy series. With 28 Emmy nominations, the show was renewed for a third season that aired on Aug. 8 of this year.

I would say this series does three things well: Firstly, each character is consistent in their dialogue and progression; secondly, the main trio — consisting of actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — have a fun and lively energy, making for great on-screen chemistry; and finally, the show has created a particular atmosphere to it, with the ruggedness of New York City mixed with the common amber tones shown through wardrobes or architecture. These three aspects contribute to the autumnal vibe of the series, making it a fitting watch for this fall.

“Wednesday”

Small town. Supernatural academy. Suspicious administration.

Despite the controversies surrounding the show — such as the main actress feeling the need to change her lines, another lead actor’s sexual assault claims and creator Tim Burton’s suggestive racism regarding casting — with over a billion hours watched within the first three weeks of its release and 12 recent Emmy nominations, Netflix’s most watched show does have the necessary elements for a perfect October watch. The series follows the famous character of Wednesday Addams, from the Addams family, as she is enrolled in Nevermore Academy — home to werewolves, sirens and more sinister things than she initially anticipated. Managing her new psychic ability and trying to solve a mystery that intertwines with her parents’ past, Wednesday discovers how fast things can crumble in just a snap.

“Lockwood and Co.”

“Hunt or be haunted.”

Based on the bestselling novel series by Jonathan Stroud, this eight-episode Netflix original series is about Lucy Carlyle, a teenage girl who finds herself with psychic abilities in a ghost-ridden London. After joining Lockwood and Co., a two-person psychic investigation agency, she battles the spirits plaguing the city and, in the process, finds that it’s easy to be haunted by things other than ghosts.

Books

“The Secret History”

Blood. Betrayal. Beauty.

Having read this novel by Donna Tartt with the BC Literature Club last year, I can firmly say it does very well in encapsulating the dark academia vibes one would hope to take on as the fall quarter starts. The novel is narrated by Richard Papen, a Californian who moves to a liberal arts college in rural Vermont. However, after a group of students under the education of one of the school’s classics professors catches his eye, he gets caught up in their antics, embarking them all on a journey to experience firsthand the obsession and destruction of beauty.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”

One closed case. One dead boyfriend. One truth-seeking teen.

This is the first novel of a trilogy written by Holly Jackson. The story follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi, an intelligent, strong-headed and loyal student, as she works on her final project of the year: investigating the death of Andie Bell. However, while the passing of Andie’s boyfriend and murderer, Sal Singh, should have brought peace to the town, Pippa is not so sure of his role in her demise. With the help of Sal’s brother and the determination to get a good grade, Pippa’s search for the truth leads her into a lot of trouble.

While these are just a few examples and suggestions for a great autumn watch or read, I implore you to do some sleuthing of your own. Who knows, you may stumble upon a mysteriously closed case or a supernatural monster during your investigation.