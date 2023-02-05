Bulldogs Comeback to Outscore Opponents in Intense Basketball Week

It was tough for the Bellevue College women’s basketball team when they lost 64-60 in an important match against Shoreline that wasn’t remotely as close as the final score suggests. After being outscored 18-9 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were always on the backfoot, only coming to life in the fourth quarter after they were down by 11. Gwen Aasland lit up the stat sheet with 21 points on 8-12 shooting that night, while the usually dominant Sav Huerta managed just 2-15 from the field that ended up being 12 points thanks to a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. McKayla Rodriguez dropped an impressive 16 rebounds as she continues her season of being a top-10 defensive forward in the conference.

The Bulldogs salvaged their week when Olympic came to town. Olympic outscored them 17-11 in the first quarter, but BC turned up the heat and led the comeback victory to the tune of an impressive 74-61 rout. Four Bulldogs scored in the double-digits, while Aasland put up another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding three steals and two blocks. As for now, they’re fourth in the North Region standings, just one game behind Skagit Valley and then some for Shoreline and Peninsula.

The men’s team kicked off their week with a 73-70 victory over Shoreline that was neck and neck for the entirety of the game until the final minute. Prophet Johnson made a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs up 70-63 with 54 seconds remaining and then a jump shot 30 seconds later to make it 72-65, which was all the team needed for the win. Johnson finished with 20 points on the board, ahead of Bishop Tosi’s 18 and Owen Moriarty’s 12.

They then doubled down on the victory, obliterating Olympic 91-78 and extending their winning streak to three games. Four people scored double-digit points: Johnson with 22, Tosi with 12, Moriarty with 25 and then Aydan Janssan with 18. Marcus Cole even chipped in with seven points off the bench.

Considering how far ahead Peninsula and Edmonds are, the men’s team seems pretty locked into fourth in the North. With a little luck and some more winning, it’s well within the range of outcomes that they can overcome the 17-4 Everett. They will have plenty of chances to prove themselves, with those three teams coming up in the next four games.