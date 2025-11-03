Can Victoria’s Secret Ever Escape Its Own Image?

Victoria’s Secret hosted its 25th fashion show on Oct. 15, 2025, and it has sparked plenty of discourse among viewers, with the brand. But it seems as though the brand will never really escape their iconic “fantasy” image.

Victoria’s Secret is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to representation on the runway. The mid-2010s were a time when brands were opening up to make fashion more inclusive for all body types. In 2017, Ashley Graham, a plus-size model, walked for Michael Kors. Yet, Victoria’s Secret was making no move to open up the runway for more diverse bodies, with many praising the show’s advancements from its premiere, while others expressed their discontent. The shows began annually in 1995, but were cancelled in 2019 due to public pressure stemming from brand controversy.

In 2018, Ed Rezak, the marketing chief at the time, told Vogue, “We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]. No one had any interest in it, still don’t.” It can’t be denied that the brand’s “sexy and perfect” angels had been their key to success.

However, by then, the fantasy angle seemed rather outdated, and consumers focused their attention on more comfortable and inclusive clothing. With decreased consumer demand and increased market competition, Victoria’s Secret saw its sales fall. If the plus-size comments and decreasing revenue weren’t enough, the brand’s representatives also sparked controversy in 2018 regarding opinions on transgender models, as well as connections to Jeffrey Epstein. When speaking on whether the brand would feature transgender models, Rezak told Vogue, “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.” Furthermore, the brand’s chief executive at the time, Les Wexner, was in hot water due to Epstein being his advisor in the 1990s.

Victoria’s Secret had plenty of things the public used to pressure them to cancel the show, and it ultimately worked, with no shows being held from 2019 to 2023. The 2024 show, however, was vastly different from all the previous ones. The show featured six plus-size models and two transgender models, something the brand has never done before.

However, viewers still expressed criticism, finding the sudden change to be performative. Plus-size models were covered up more than the thin models, which undermined the true intended inclusivity of the show.

The other aspect that irked viewers was the dramatic, nearly 180 shift from the glamour of the older Victoria’s Secret shows. The 2024 show had quite a few slick-back hairstyles, but almost no iconic bombshell blowouts, huge wings or a glittery runway. Although the brand made progress with inclusivity, it ignored many of the things that made fans excited to watch the show.

The 2025 show certainly brought back many iconic aspects. Bella Hadid walked with 50-pound wings, bringing in some of that glamour viewers so desperately craved. The show also included transgender and plus-size models, with the inclusivity promise from last year’s show continuing. Not only that, but this year’s show featured female athletes as well, including Angel Reese from the WNBA and Sunisa Lee, an Olympic gymnast. Still, the show failed to meet many expectations. Some wanted that perfect supermodel image back, believing that “attainable” bodies don’t belong on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Now, viewers and consumers must simply wait and see if Victoria’s Secret is going to go back to its iconic brand image or try to adapt to current times. Or can they do a mixture of both?