Canada to Reopen Border for Fully Vaccinated Americans in August

After a long wait of nearly 16 months, Americans will soon be able to travel to Canada, which plans to open its borders in August.

Since March of 2020, non-essential travel into Canada has been banned. This was something that the Canadian government declared as necessary in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. However, beginning August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States currently residing in the US will be permitted to enter Canada’s borders. In addition, international travelers may be allowed to enter Canada beginning September 7, as long as the status with COVID-19 remains favorable in terms of health safety. The borders will however remain closed to all foreign travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

According to a statement released by the Canadian government, all fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents must have received the full vaccination from manufacturers accepted by the Canadian government at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. They must also provide proof that they have been vaccinated. Manufacturers approved by Canada include Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Other vaccines, including those from China or Russia, will not be recognized.

The policy also states that unvaccinated minors younger than 12 entering Canada with vaccinated parents or guardians will not have to quarantine for the 14-day period. However, all travelers coming into Canada, regardless of vaccination status, will need a negative PCR or molecular test within 72 hours of requesting border entry.

We have yet to hear if the US government plans to follow a similar policy in opening its borders to Canadians.