Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Bellevue College

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, Bulldogs! Observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Americans celebrate the culture and contributions of American citizens of Spanish, Mexican, Caribbean, and Central and South American origin.

For some context, the origin of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was expanded by President Ronald Reagan to 30 days. Stated by the official National Hispanic Heritage Month website, “It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988, [under] Public Law 100-402.” Additionally, Sept. 15 was chosen as the initiation as it is the “anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.” Mexico celebrates her independence on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18. Columbus Day, also known as Día de la Raza, is celebrated on Oct. 12.

To celebrate, our very own Latinx Club will be hosting the Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Event at Bellevue College on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: U Building Ballroom

Description: Dinner, performances, DJ featurette

Some other nearby HHM events include: