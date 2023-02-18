How to Apply For Graduation

As spring approaches, so does graduation season, and if you plan on graduating soon, it’s important to be aware of the deadlines to ensure graduation goes smoothly.

You can use Degree Audit to view degree and certificate requirements and to track your progress. Degree Audit is only an unofficial online advising tool though, and it’s recommended that you contact your advisor if you have questions.

To apply for graduation, log in with your BC NetID and select the degree you intend to complete. There will also be additional questions to answer regarding transfer credits. If you plan on using transfer credits for your degree, then plan on submitting transcripts and a transfer credit request preferably at least 3 months before the application deadline. After applying, there will be a graduation application fee that’s not covered by a fee waiver status and might take a business day or two to be visible on your account. If you don’t pay this fee, the Evaluations Office won’t be able to process your degree. Applications only begin to be processed after finals, when grades have been posted, and can often take time. BC waits to make sure that students have passed their final classes before doing their final check and confirming the completion of degree requirements.

Running Start students can check their degree progress with a Running Start advisor beforehand if they’re expecting to earn an AA. You can also use the degree planning worksheets, but it’s best to double-check.

Homeschooled students, or students getting their high school diploma through BC, will have to complete two separate applications for graduation: one for their high school diploma and one for their AA. There is no fee for applying for a high school diploma. Students pursuing an academic concentration on their Associate in Arts and Sciences also need to submit another application for the concentration.

The deadline for applying for spring graduation is April 15, and the deadline for summer has not yet been announced.