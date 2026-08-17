Celestial Events Line up for the Month of August

The month of August brings the collision of several major celestial events. For those living in Washington, these events could definitely be worthwhile to drive out for some special once-in-a lifetime star-gazing.

On Aug. 12, three major astronomical events aligned: a total solar eclipse, the alignment of six planets and the Perseids meteor shower.

The solar eclipse was most visible across a narrow strip across northern Spain and eastern Greenland, with a partial eclipse visible across most of Europe and North Africa.

The six planets that aligned were Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Uranus, Saturn and Neptune, which appeared in the morning sky before sunrise. Mars and Saturn were said to be easy to spot, with Mercury still visible to the naked eye, and Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune mostly only visible with visual aids like binoculars or a telescope.

Finally, the Perseids meteor shower was visible in the northern hemisphere. The Perseids peak annually in mid-August, and this year the Perseids are especially spectacular due to the presence of a new moon. This means that the entire night sky will be darker due to lack of moonlight, increasing visibility for the meteor shower.

This meteor shower peaks in the early dawn hours of Aug. 13.

This meteor shower occurs when the earth passes through a path of debris left behind by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Tiny rock particles strike the earth’s atmosphere where they burn up when facing new resistance releasing a streak of light; although they are not stars, we call these shooting stars.

Stargazing and watching meteor showers are most fruitful when watched from places where there is little to no light pollution and clear skies.

There are many places to catch the best night skies near Bellevue and Seattle.

Rattlesnake Mountain Trailhead, Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park and Snoqualmie State Park are all decently far from city lights and should offer minimal light pollution. Big Rock Park, Convention Community Park and Paramount Park, are also great choices for stargazing closer to main roads near Bellevue.

However, this year at Rattle-Snake ledge, few stars were visible since the clouds covered the otherwise warm and pleasant night sky.

When going stargazing, try to avoid using bright white flashlights, and instead opt for red tinted light sources. It’s a good idea to bring blankets, and dress warmly even in summer months to be prepared and comfortable.

On Aug. 18, the second meteor shower of the month will occur, the peak of the κ-Cygnid Meteor Shower. The moon will be a waxing crescent, so some moonlight might reduce a bit of the meteor shower’s visibility. However, the meteor shower should still offer a show, with roughly three meteors per hour. Look for the meteors high above the northeastern horizon.

On Aug. 15, the mysterious Mercury will be most visible in the early morning, just before sunrise.

Finally, Aug. 27 offers a partial lunar eclipse. The earth will pass through earth’s shadow, clear for those to see across most of the Americas, Africa, Europe and Antarctica. Unlike a solar eclipse, it is perfectly safe for the eyes to watch the lunar eclipse without any equipment.

The month of August certainly offers a range of astronomical events. Spending the night stargazing with friends and family, is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and make a night out of the enigmatic night sky.