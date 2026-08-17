A Letter From Your Editor

To the Bulldogs and the Watchdog,

Our academic season is concluding as the Summer quarter comes to an end. Though graduation was held two months ago for many of us, the moment that I walked across the stage still has lingering feelings in my chest. “Is it really over?” was a question that echoed in the back of my mind. It seemed like two years at Bellevue College flashed before my eyes, even though during the quarters at BC, the triumphant moment of graduating still seemed far ahead.

Transition brings upon a moment of excitement, but also anxiety. The unknown feats and challenges that we face tend to manifest the feeling of hesitation to take the next step. Often, we find ourselves standing on the edge of a cliff looking over, unwilling to leap across.

When I first stepped into the position of Editor-In-Chief, I often questioned myself whether or not I was qualified for this role. From starting off as a Staff Reporter in 2024, I did not think that I would manage a whole team and be able to carry the responsibility well with me throughout 2025 to 2026. Although I faced endless anxiety and doubts of my own abilities, I needed to learn how to not only trust myself, but also the team that I was set to work with for the next year.

What I believe makes the Watchdog unique is that each year has always brought upon fresh faces. As daunting as it may have been, the idea that new people can introduce new ideas and stories is what trumps the hesitation. So, building trust and a sturdy foundation is one of the pillars that made my Watchdog experience valuable.

To our Editors, Evelyn Gunn, Adam Hansen, Riya Bathina, Alexis Tran, and Humaira Hasnie, there are no words that can describe my gratitude with our efforts this last year to form a better foundation for the next team to come. To our Photographer, Torres Kwok, it was a learning experience to see how journalism extends not only to words but to photographs as well. To our Staff Reporters, both formerly and current throughout the last year, Sahaj Bhardwaj, Katrina Swett, Megan Brown, Celine Mikelsen, Sol Zimmet, Maryam Siddiqui, Polina Akulova, and Sabrina Cirineo, being able to witness the evolution of your writing and working with you all has been nothing but fulfilling. Additionally, I would like to extend my appreciation to our Program Manager and Faculty Advisor, Lisa Salkind and Aaron Day, who both have been wonderful support during my time at The Watchdog.

While this leap may be shaky as we have now crossed onto new bridges, we should be more than excited to see how far we can go with just a single step!

With love from your EIC,

Gaebrielle Manikan