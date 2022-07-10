Nearly 300 New Americans take Oath at Seattle Citizenship Ceremony

A naturalization ceremony in Seattle occurred on America’s Independence Day, celebrated this past Monday, in recognition of the nation’s growth as approximately 300 immigrants became American citizens. America’s melting pot of diversity and culture that is pivotal to the nation’s structure was expanded as the nation’s new citizens derived from a total of 74 countries.

The welcoming ceremony was hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency in the Seattle Center. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the ceremony was held in its original form, allowing for a sense of closeness in both proximity and connection.

Emotions were high at the event as the ceremony highlighted the common theme of a driving sense of hope for a better future and a recognition of perseverance amongst the new citizens. Speeches were given by attendees and community leaders that commemorated the significance of the recitation of the Oath of Allegiance and its significance on the transformational day. National and Washington State leaders including Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell attended the ceremony to recognize the positive contribution these new citizens will bring to the state of Washington and the nation as a whole.