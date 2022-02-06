Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” Anniversary and Tour

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has gained many accolades across her career. The songstress released her sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” on March 27, 2020, then followed up with its deluxe “Moonlight Edition” on Feb. 12, 2021. Shortly after the deluxe edition’s release, Lipa was awarded the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In the extended “Moonlight Edition,” Lipa featured the hit single “We’re Good,” along with “Prisoner,” a collaboration with Miley Cyrus. Though not as well-known to the public eye, other tracks, such as “If It Ain’t Me” and “Not My Problem,” also made an appearance on the deluxe edition.

Fans were hoping for a “Future Nostalgia” tour, but Lipa postponed the events until the COVID-19 pandemic was manageable. The tour will begin this February in Miami, and conclude in November in Perth, Australia. Lipa plans on touring across North and South America, Europe and Oceania.

Coming along with her on the tour are guest stars, such as the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Belgian singer Angèle. Though Lipa and the former have never collaborated on a track, Angèle and Lipa sang together on a deluxe track, “Fever.”

Lipa plans on stopping in Seattle for a concert on March 31 at the Climate Pledge Arena. Though Megan Thee Stallion and Angèle will not make an appearance at this particular concert, American singers Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai will be present.

Earlier in the “Future Nostalgia” era, Lipa produced a live-streamed concert, “Studio 2054,” on Nov. 27, 2020. Assuming Lipa’s live tour will be similar to the live-streamed one, fans should expect a funky disco-enthused performance. “Studio 2054” featured colorful costume changes, a groovy roller rink, and some of the most popular hits of her career.

Lipa’s musical style is similar to other related artists, such as the Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue. Minogue even guest-starred in Lipa’s “Studio 2054” concert, singing the bright and catchy “Real Groove” from her latest album, “Disco.”

Lipa’s fashion choice is just as strong as her music. At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Lipa wore a Versace gown, bejeweled with sequins and a butterfly bodice. On her right arm, she sported a recent tattoo, “Future Nostalgia” written in cursive.

Whatever Dua Lipa plans to do next, it’s sure to be great. From her stellar songs to her out-of-this-world fashion, she’s the rising artist of our generation. And by the end of her upcoming tour, the entire world will likely be singing the lyric, “Future Nostalgia is the name!”