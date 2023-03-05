Essential Creative Writing Resources to Help You Write Like a Pro

Though there are some writers who are experts in maintaining an organized world, we are lucky to live in a digital world that offers a plethora of creative writing resources. From keeping track of worldbuilding information to setting the ambiance of your story’s environment, below are a few resources to help you on your writing journey.

Campfire

Campfire is a website that helps writers organize their plots and characters. Their mission statement is “We’re here to help writers imagine, plan and tell their stories. Everything we do serves that purpose—from continuously making our software applications more powerful to creating guides, video essays and other writing resources for our community.”

To navigate the website’s offerings, check out the tutorials on this page. To create a free account, click here.

Inkarnate

This website is very popular among the fantasy writers of today, as it lets the user create digital maps. It is perfect for visualizing the lands of your whimsical forest or the dangerous mountainous region that the characters must cross. Users can create world maps, region maps, city/village maps, battle maps and home interior maps. To explore the free version, create an account here.

World Anvil

World Anvil is a site dedicated to providing worldbuilding tools for authors to use to create, organize and store their worlds. With their interactive maps, users can pinpoint specific markers, chart their characters’ journeys and more. They also have many templates dedicated to building on the multiple dimensions of the author’s world. See this page to learn more about their 25-plus templates that can help authors develop different aspects of their worlds, such as characters, species and traditions. To create your free World Anvil account, see this page.

Tabletop Audio

If you are someone who enjoys listening to music while reading or writing, Tabletop Audio is a great website to utilize. This website has a plethora of 10-minute ambiance music tracks, from settings in historical environments to fantasy worlds. Their website states that “[a]ccording to you all, Tabletop Audio is for: Role-players, boardgamers, writers, coders, artists, graphic designers, teachers, house-cleaners, lucid dreamers, gym-rats, distance runners, commuters and ANYONE who wants to immerse themselves in the audio-space of one environment, while physically inhabiting another.”

While these are just a few of the many resources online, I hope the writers of Bellevue College find them useful, helpful and inspiring. Perhaps you will end up with something you would like to submit to Bellevue College’s very own literary arts journal, Belletrist!