Free N95 Masks to Become Available

As a part of efforts from the Biden administration to continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, multiple grocery store chains will be offering N95 grade masks for free. These masks will come from the national strategic stockpile of masks, which currently stocks over 750 million of them. The masks will be available as soon as Feb. 7 at select participating stores around the country. Participating chains include Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger pharmacies.

According to CDC guidelines, N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection against the virus, as long as they are worn and fitted properly. That said, wearing normal masks is still highly effective at stopping the spread. N95 or not, masks should be worn when in any public space, especially those with poor ventilation.

To make sure all Americans have access to the supply of masks, there will be a limit of 3 masks per person. This initiative gives Americans the best access to N95 masks since before the pandemic. In addition to broad access to booster vaccine shots and free rapid test kits, there is now a growing arsenal of free accessible resources to prevent and curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. Remember to socially distance, get vaccinated, and mask up to stop the spread.