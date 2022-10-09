Geno Smith Leads Seahawks to Spectacular Victory Over Detroit

The Seahawks’ offense showed up to play in Week 4, putting up 48 points to squeak by the Detroit Lions 48-45. The most impressive part of the story is quarterback Geno Smith’s emergence as a potential top 10 quarterback in the league. He ended the night with 320 yards on 23 completions with two touchdowns. Additionally, he added 49 yards and a score on the ground.

Speaking of the rushing game, Rashaad Penny had one of the best games of his still-young career. He ran for 151 yards over 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Rookie Ken Walker was supposed to present a threat to the starting role at tailback, but it is clearly Penny’s job to lose. And he was a bona fide superstar.

DK Metcalf put up another big game, racking up 149 receiving yards over seven receptions. His counterpart, Tyler Lockett, put up 91 yards of his own. Six other players caught a Smith pass in the game, but it was tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant who were the benefactors of the goal-line work, each hauling in a touchdown.

It still feels weird to say, but Smith is unironically playing exceptional football. He even won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, beating out players like Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. He’s incredibly accurate with the football, completing a NFL record of 77.5 percent of his passes through the first four games. They’re not all easy throws, either. He has shown a fearlessness to fit the football into tight windows and trust that his receivers can make the play. He is easily playing the best football of his career.

His success can be partially attributed to two rookie offensive linemen who have bolstered a pass protection that Seattle has historically struggled with. Abraham Lucas has yet to allow a sack from right tackle, and Charles Cross has allowed just three. This includes an entire game against the league leader in sacks, Nick Bosa, who struggled to accomplish anything against them.

When it comes to rookies, though, nobody stands out above cornerback Tariq Woolen. Having now hauled in an interception in each of the past two games (and scored on one of them), he constantly puts the Seahawks in a position to succeed. He holds the team lead in passes defended and hasn’t allowed a touchdown all year. His longest pass allowed was only 26 yards! This isn’t even close to his ceiling, so it’s worth monitoring him to see if he can become a star.

Of course, the usual struggles about the defense are still intact. They did allow 45 points after all. And it was to the Lions. But this team is playing exciting football that is officially worth watching. Playoffs are a long way out, and it’s hard to envision this team succeeding in an extended time frame, but everything looks that way until it comes true.