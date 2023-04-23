Get Paid to Tutor at BC’s Academic Success Center – Applications Now Open

The application for the position of tutor in BC’s Academic Success Center (ASC) is currently open. According to the ASC website, “The Academic Success Center is looking for highly motivated tutors with comprehensive subject knowledge and effective interpersonal and communication skills.” The core responsibilities “involve tutoring Bellevue College students within the ASC or at a satellite location”; however, the open tutor positions are only for those able to work in-person. Additionally, the website states that “Tutors should be proficient in their subject area and be patient, empathetic, and equitable when engaging students. ASC tutors are not instructors and are not responsible for teaching course content or material.” After an applicant is accepted, they must undergo tutor training “prior to and during their time as an ASC tutor.”

The position is paid $16 an hour, with students able to work up to 19 hours a week and non-student tutors working up to 16 hours a week. To become a tutor, one must fit the criteria below:

Minimum Qualifications:

Overall GPA of 3.2 or above (or upward GPA trajectory) in current or previous education

A, A- or B+ in subject areas applicant wishes to tutor

Faculty approval for each course/subject area applicant plans to tutor in BC students: Need instructor approval Non-students: In addition to BC departmental approval, need a combination of relevant experience, education and demonstrated subject matter expertise

Ability to take initiative, attend tutor trainings and complete all Human Resources trainings

To see additional preferred qualifications, see ASC’s webpage.

After completing the application, prospective tutors must email their application and unofficial transcript to asc@bellevuecollege.edu. After your submission is reviewed, you will be contacted for an interview.

Find the application here. To see what tutoring options are currently available, see ASC’s dedicated website.

Please direct any questions to asc@bellevuecollege.edu or 425-564-2200.