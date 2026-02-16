Green Day Withholds Political Outrage for Super Bowl Opening Ceremony

Punk-rock band Green Day performed at the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 8, leaving many fans disappointed as the group had played a toned-down version of their usual controversial shows.

After kicking off their performance with “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” Green Day presented the crowd with one of their most politically charged songs, “Holiday,” yet it seemed like politics were left out of their performance completely. The band had played the first two verses as usual, but skipped over the song’s controversial bridge. The opening line of the bridge states, “Sieg Heil to the President Gasman / Bombs away is your punishment.” These words criticize former President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the song’s release in 2004.

Following this, Green Day jumped into one of their best-known songs, “American Idiot.” For the past decade, during live concerts, the group has made headlines for the aggressive lyric change in the song’s second verse, “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda.” The verse in its entirety was omitted from the performance, which consequently left fans dissatisfied with the lack of political statements during the show.

Regarding this, fans took to social media to express their discontent with Green Day’s Super Bowl performance. Expectations may have been elevated because two days prior, the group had played at an event in San Francisco where lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, encouraging them to quit their jobs.

He made the statement, “To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are … quit your sh*tty-*ss job.” With a positive response from the audience, Armstrong continued by calling out the United States leading administration officials, “When this is over, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re going to drop you like a bad f*cking habit. Come on this side of the line.”

Taking this into consideration, fans had anticipated a high-status event like the Super Bowl to receive a greater degree of political activism from Green Day. Numerous fans were rooting for Green Day to be a voice for the country’s current economic state, and to their surprise, the band withheld its typical activist tendencies.

Feeling underwhelmed, fans wondered why the band felt the need to restrict themselves from their usual advocacy. The answer is likely due to censorship rules from the NFL. Videos circulated on the internet when fans noticed that Green Day was not only censored for explicit lyrics on national television, but also inside the stadium.

Keeping a performance politically restrained is out of character for Green Day. The band that is famous for condemning the current administration is unlikely to have willingly put its punches to rest.