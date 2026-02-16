How Bellevue is Celebrating the Lunar New Year

Celebrations traditionally last for sixteen days, and the Bellevue Collection is presenting a great way to celebrate right here in Bellevue!

Bellevue Collection will host a celebration event on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Bellevue Square. The event will feature live performances throughout the entire day, with traditional Chinese dance styles being showcased from 11 a.m. to noon. Calligraphy will follow from noon to 1 p.m., and Shaolin martial arts will be performed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dance and parades will continue throughout the day, with the live performances ending at 6 p.m. A full performance schedule can be found on the Bellevue Collection website.

There will also be several activities for visitors to check out at various locations around the mall. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., three different stations will be open.

By the GAP store, the Washington State Chinese Knotting Association will be teaching visitors how to make bracelets, beaded lucky horse necklaces or good luck knots.

By J. Crew, the Overseas Taiwanese Folk Culture Seed in Seattle will showcase their good fortune decoration, as well as a red candy box activity.

By Urban Outfitters, the Seattle Chinese School will do a red envelope craft, where participants will do a hands-on activity. They will also present a bubble lantern blessing display. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a Chinese calligraphy showcase by Lululemon, where six calligraphers will display their work.

The activities will continue from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the TCML Legacy Multi Culture & Education Service Center hosting hanging art and dancing dragon activities by GAP. There will also be more activities for kids, like face painting and lantern crafts by J. Crew. A full list of activities and their times can be found on the website.

From music to crafts to parades, there will be a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event is free to attend, and activities and performances will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Bellevue Square parking garage.

Whether with friends or family or by yourself, you will definitely find something to enjoy while experiencing Chinese culture and celebrating the Lunar New Year!