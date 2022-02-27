Bellevue College Coffee Shop Open for Business

It has been just a few weeks since the classes that were supposed to be back in-person returned to campus, and so far, things have been returning back to normal. Now that more people are in-person, that means that the C-building coffee shop is now open and keeping students who have class on the Main Campus caffeinated and ready to learn! The coffee shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. However, the coffee shop has started serving lunch options starting at 11:30 a.m. from Monday to Thursday. The lunch options are similar to the food that is served in the Pizza Cafe in Housing. Currently, the options that are available are sushi, cheese or pepperoni pizza, and a soup of the day. The soup of the day costs $3.50 for a cup and $4.25 for a bowl. To see a full schedule of daily specials by the week, click here. Overall, with the main cafeteria closed, the C-Building coffee shop is filling the gap in services that was left behind by the cafeteria’s closure which will help, now that things are starting to reopen and go back to normal.