How Bellevue College Can Aid Hurricane Ian Victims

Hurricane Ian descended upon Florida on Sept. 28, leaving numerous communities in shambles.

According to USA Today, the areas upon which Hurricane Ian wreaked the greatest damage are Fort Myers, Lee County, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, North Port, Naples, Venice, Charlotte County, Orange County and Punta Gorda. In these and other communities, thousands of people have lost everything as they are left without homes, food and material belongings.

MPA Magazine reports that Hurricane Ian is estimated to have caused over $63 billion worth of property damage claims, leaving people struggling to meet their basic needs.

During such trying times, as we witness what has been one of the most catastrophic natural disasters to hit Florida to date, it is more important than ever for us to help those in need in any way that we can.

Volunteer Florida, Collaboratory.org, Bonita Assistance, Charlotte Community Foundation and Collier Community Foundation are charities targeting some of the most affected areas in Florida and represent the Floridian communities seeking assistance with providing money for Hurricane Ian’s victims. Even if you only donate $5 or $10, every penny counts.

Charities like the Harry Chapin Food Bank, St. Matthew’s House and the Salvation Army National Corp accept clothing and food donations, while the Premier Mobile Health Services, FEMA and Red Cross organizations seek volunteers ready to provide help for struggling communities.

Bellevue College students looking for more charities and volunteer options can refer to this list compiled by CNN.