King County’s New Sewer System

Last spring, King County became the first wastewater utility in the nation to receive Salmon-Safe certification, a designation that recognizes efforts to reduce pollution and protect waterways that salmon depend on. This is a major step toward protecting salmon habitats by upgrading large portions of its sewer system, connecting local infrastructure directly to environmental and wildlife well-being. This impact is also something residents across the region can see on a daily basis.

Many Bellevue or Newcastle residents may have noticed the construction along Coal Creek Parkway. This construction stems from the sewer upgrade King County is currently working on, which will move a portion of the active sewer pipeline away from the Coal Creek Natural Area to protect the vulnerable environment. While these modifications are designed to ensure water quality and public health, this project particularly aims to serve Bellevue and Newcastle’s growing populations.

Cleaner water means healthier habitats for salmon, whose populations have been declining rapidly for decades.

Bellevue College’s Environmental Science and Oceanography Professor Nancy Lane says declining salmon populations in recent decades have been a crucial issue in the PNW. “The decline in salmon populations has been tremendous in the past 50 years,” she explained.

“Salmon are a part of Native American culture, and for Seattleites an important symbol of the Pacific Northwest.” Protecting salmon habitat is not only about preserving ecosystems but also cultural heritage.

Professor Lane also emphasized how closely sewer systems and environmental health are connected, something many people may not realize. “All pollutants in water come from land. One simple example is pet waste. Bagging your pet’s poop is important,” Lane noted, because bacteria and excess nutrients can wash into storm drains and waterways. These nutrients can lead to eutrophication, a process that reduces oxygen levels in the water.

King County’s Salmon-Safe certification recognizes efforts to address these problems at a system-wide level, but it also highlights how individual behavior matters. Protecting salmon and our bodies of water requires cooperation from governments and communities.

As the sewer upgrade project continues, the hope is that these changes will help salmon and other wildlife populations recover and keep an essential and symbolic part of the Pacific Northwest for future generations.