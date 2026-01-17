Waymo Tests Self-Driving Cars in Seattle Amid Driver Protests and Job Concerns

Waymo autonomous vehicles are becoming a more common sight in major U.S. cities, especially San Francisco and Los Angeles, where the self-driving ride service is already operating heavily.

In Washington, Waymo has slowly introduced the technology to the region and is beginning test trials in Seattle and Bellevue. While the cars are not yet available for public rides, residents may occasionally spot a Waymo test vehicle, a Jaguar I-PACE, driving along I-405 or through neighborhoods, a possible sight of future everyday life in the Puget Sound area.

Despite the growing presence of these vehicles, Waymo’s expansion into Seattle has not been completely smooth. Last year in October, local rideshare drivers organized protests in response to concerns about autonomous vehicles entering the market. Many drivers fear that Waymo could displace jobs traditionally held by human drivers, particularly those who are low-income or rely on rideshare work as their main source of income. For some, the flexible hours and relatively accessible employment provided by rideshare driving are threatened.

Demonstrators used the chant “Hell No Waymo” during protests to express opposition to the rollout of these ride services in Seattle. Protesters called on city leaders to slow or halt the implementation until stronger protections for workers are in place. Their message emphasized that technological progress should not come at the expense of vulnerable communities. These concerns reflect a broader concern on a national level about automation, machine learning and its long-term impact on employment.

For now, Waymo continues to run test programs in the Seattle and Bellevue areas using human safety drivers behind the wheel. These drivers are responsible for monitoring the vehicle, collecting data and validating the driving technology. A specific launch date for the service being offered for public use has not been announced, and we are left watching the roads, waiting to see how these autonomous vehicles will eventually fit into our transportation system.