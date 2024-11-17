Two Act For Young Wizards: Puffs, A Fall Play at Bellevue College

The arts that Bellevue College promotes are not limited to just live musical performances and fine art showcases, but its Theatre Arts Program as well. The BC Theatre Arts Department explores Drama and Dance for those interested, upholding the college value of appreciating the diverse skills a student can offer, like acting, dancing, musical theater, playwriting and directing.

This November, Professor Marcus Bingham of the BC Theatre Arts Department will be directing Matt Cox’s Puffs (Two Act Edition) at Bellevue College’s Carlson Theatre. Be ready to explore a world of witches and wizards from Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23 with BC’s rendition of a magical off-Broadway play about a fictional wizard school and its students!

Tickets can be purchased through this link.

Note: Tickets are $15 for General Audience and $10 for BC Students/Faculty/Staff

Need help locating Building E? Here’s the Bellevue College Campus Map.