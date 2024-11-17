Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Gum Wall Cleaned

Pike Place Market has become one of Seattle’s top local and tourist spots for those who want to shop, eat and enjoy a beautiful sea-life view. From local artisan goods to specialty foods, it is the heart and soul of the city. A famous spot that has become notorious among the locals and visitors is the Gum Wall attraction. It is as exact as the title of the place is: a tunnel underneath the fish market of Pike Place that is covered in – you guessed it – gum.

From floor to ceiling, it is covered with a variety of flavors and colors of gum that tourists and locals alike would stick to the wall after chewing their own. The Gum Wall began in the early 1990s when Unexpected Productions, an improv theater company, was hosting a competition improv comedy show, and a patron who was waiting in line decided to stick a piece of gum on the wall, which became a trend over the years and a city culture. Despite the initial reluctance from Pike Place Market’s Preservation & Development Authority (PDA), the gum wall continued to grow.

Even with its historical relevance to the tourist spot, the gum wall is scraped every other year. Last Monday, the gum wall was successfully power-washed and was a clean slate for visiting gum chewers alike. Due to the acidic properties of gum, like sugar, it may cause the bricks of the building to erode, so a deep cleaning of the area is enforced. The last time the wall was cleaned was in 2019 and 2015.

However, tourists who flew from other states have expressed their disappointment. It is still new to see a blank canvas with more gum art to be displayed!