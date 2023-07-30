BC’s Wellness Center Offers Summer Adventures for Students: Hiking, Rock Climbing & More

If you are looking for some summer adventures, check out BC’s Wellness Center events! While the art hike for late July has passed, there are two more excursions scheduled for early August.

The soonest event available to participate in is a guided hike through Middle Fork Snoqualmie Trail. On Aug. 3, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., students will “learn about a new trail and spend the afternoon with others who appreciate the healing effects of nature.” The hike is located 40 minutes away from campus, and while previous hiking experience is not required, The Mountaineers’s ten essentials are recommended. Registration for this hike is open until Aug. 3 with a 15-person limit.

The second event students may register for is an introduction to rock climbing. On Aug. 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Bulldogs can “learn the basics of indoor rock climbing at Edgeworks Bellevue. The session will include bouldering and top-rope climbing — challenge by choice!” No previous experience is required — only the bravery to hang 30 feet above the ground. Registration is open until Aug. 7 with an 18-person capacity.

If you join others in the two adventures above, or you make your own path, enjoy the sun and stay safe, Bulldogs!