Upcoming Bellevue College Study Abroad Programs

Bellevue College is offering three study abroad programs through the Washington State Community College Consortium for Study Abroad (WCCCSA) during Winter, Spring and Fall quarters of 2023.

Winter 2023

This coming winter, students had the chance to travel to Melbourne, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand. During this WCCCSA Affiliate Program operated by Green River College, students spend five weeks in each location equating the program to run for a total of 10 weeks. The application deadline for this program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 21, so interested students should submit their application as soon as possible.

Find more information about this program on the Bellevue College dedicated page or on the WCCCSA page.

Spring 2023

During the weeks of March 31 to May 26, 2023, students admitted to this program will be spending their time in Rome, Italy. The application and deposit deadline concludes on Jan. 4, 2023. Although, if you submit your application by Oct. 28, you save $100 on the deposit.

Students in this program are required to take three five-credit courses — two of which are instructed by WCCCSA faculty member Dr. Don Ludwig.

To apply for a scholarship for this program, check out the WCCCSA scholarship page. To watch the information session and find out more about this program, check out Bellevue College’s dedicated page or the WCCCSA page.

Fall 2023

A year from now, students will get the chance to study in Hachioji, Japan for 10 weeks. From Sep. 26 to Dec 6, 2023, students will be staying at Kogakuin University at the Hachioji campus. In this program, BC students can earn 15 credits in Digital Photography, Creative Writing, and Japanese Language and Culture.

Learn more about the accommodations, activities, course descriptions and fees here.

Direct any questions you have about the programs to Bellevue College’s study abroad campus coordinator, Li Liu, at 425-546-2646 or li.liu@bellevuecollege.edu.