Bellevue College Women’s Basketball Opens 2026 Conference Play with Dominant Win

On Jan. 7, the Bellevue College women’s basketball team opened conference play with a statement performance, combining physical play in the paint with disciplined defense to pull away from Edmonds. From the opening possession to the final buzzer, the Bulldogs looked prepared, composed and connected as they maintained control throughout the game.

The Bulldogs didn’t waste any time letting that preparation show. Bellevue jumped out strong in the first quarter, using defensive pressure to generate early offense. Leeschelle Sohappy sliced through the defense and finished at the rim to give BC an early edge, and DeAndrea Woods-Singleton followed with a strong drive that put the Bulldogs up 10–4 midway through the quarter. By mixing patient offense with aggressive rebounding, BC built momentum, and Shannel Kovalsky scored the last basket of the period to make it 17–10 heading into the second.

The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas to close the quarter. Bellevue’s guards moved the ball with purpose, finding open looks that led to high-percentage shots. Sohappy hit a layup off a crisp pass from Aysha Peter, extending the lead, and Woods-Singleton’s hustle in the paint led to another bucket that sealed a 23–10 first-quarter lead. That margin reflected a confident Bulldog squad that was ready to control the court.

The second quarter started much the same way, with Bellevue’s offense clicking in rhythm. Sohappy took over with two more drives to the hoop, pushing the score to 27–10 early. BC’s bench stepped in and kept the pressure up. Alexis Marcussen hit a quick jumper, and Sequoia Turner followed with a strong two-point finish, helping BC stretch the lead while Edmonds tried to find an answer. Peter kept the team poised with smart playmaking that kept the Bulldogs ahead 32–12 with halfway to halftime.

As the quarter progressed, Bellevue’s balance showed. Marcussen drained a three-pointer to make it 39–12, and Sophia Mackay provided solid defense that turned into offense, generating easy transition points. Woods-Singleton added a bucket in traffic just before the break that made it 47–26. The Bulldogs’ depth was clear as they headed into halftime firmly in control.

Coming out of the locker room, Bellevue never let up. The third quarter began with high energy and stout defense, which kept Edmonds from gaining traction. Sohappy orchestrated the offense again, finding Katen Myers inside for a pair of strong baskets that pushed the score to 51–26. Bellevue’s physical play in the paint continued to wear down Edmonds’ defense as they extended their lead. The Bulldogs led 55–28 midway through the quarter.

BC’s pace stayed hot, and Mackay buried a three as the clock ticked, making it 60–32. Kovalsky finished strong on the block moments later, and Mackay’s next offensive rebounding effort turned into another bucket. Bellevue remained disciplined with the ball, taking a 66–39 lead into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Edmonds made a push, but Bellevue answered. Marcussen drove for an early layup to make it 68–41, and BC stayed aggressive in transition. Peter fed Kovalsky again inside, and the Bulldogs steadily increased the lead as Edmonds struggled to keep up.

Late in the game, Bellevue’s energy never dipped. Lily Auelua jumped a passing lane, stole the ball, and finished in transition to make it 78–48. BC closed out the game with steady free throws and controlled possessions until the final buzzer sounded, sealing an 84–49 conference-opening win.

After the game, Head Coach Mel Stubblefield reflected on the performance. “I feel real good about this game,” he said. “In the beginning, of course, it’s our first league game, so you’re always a little nervous because people come ready to play against us. So I felt like we came out the gate and did what we needed to do out the gate.”

Looking ahead, Stubblefield emphasized discipline. “Sometimes these games are hard to play because when it is a blowout, you tend to relax. I felt like, probably three-quarters of the game, we stayed disciplined. When we weren’t, they capitalized, and that’s something we have to clean up.”