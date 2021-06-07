Lavender Graduation to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Students

Bellevue College is hosting its Lavender Graduation on June 11 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. This graduation honors Bellevue College’s LGBTQ+ students and the contributions they’ve made to the Bellevue College campus and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

The BC Lavender Graduation will feature faculty, students and keynote speaker La Espiritista. They had a religious upbring, and thought that being queer meant they couldn’t continue to be spiritual. They began their medical transition in 2014 to go from female to Goddexx (a nonbinary term for god and goddess). By connecting spiritually back to their ancestors, they realized that they were repressing so much of who they were, and that they should be working to embrace those aspects of themself. After the medical transition took place, La Espiritista was able to identify with who they truly are. La Espiritista also identifies as someone who is neurodivergent, someone that lives with PTSD, someone who is sober and in recovery, and also identifies as a college graduate.

This event is just one of the many Pride Month events Bellevue College is putting on. Students, faculty and staff are all welcome to this event. The deadline for registration is June 9. In addition, the first 20 people that register are able to get a copy of La Espiritista’s book. If you are graduating and unable to attend, but would like a lavender cord, you are able to register. Click here for registration and to learn more about the event.